Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 13,166 New COVID-19 Cases In India

Covid-19 Cases in India: The recovery rate was recorded at 98.49 per cent.

India on Friday reported over 13,000 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,28,94,345. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the active cases dipped to 1,34,235.

The number of dead climbed to 5,13,226 with 302 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 18 consecutive days.

The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.49 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

