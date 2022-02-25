Schools In Mumbai To Resume From March For Full Attendance, Pre-Covid Timings

Mumbai schools to resume from March with full capacity (representational)

With Covid cases declining across the country, Mumbai has decided to resume offline classes from March with full attendance. According to a report, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray said that schools and other educational institutions will reopen with pre-covid timings for full attendance and extra curricular activities. The schools will function in offline mode, and do away with the mixed mode of teaching and learning.

Schools and colleges in Maharashtra's Pune district reopened from February 1, while in other parts of the state, schools for pre-primary to Class 12 students reopened from January last week after a long break due to the onslaught of the coronavirus.

While announcing the school reopening news, Aaditya Thackeray said: “The schools also will be encouraged to organise vaccination camps for students above 15 years of age, with BMC Education Dept, doctors, and the consent of parents, to ensure vaccination rates and protection for students.”

“I held a meeting for schools in Mumbai to resume from March, with pre-covid timings, attendance, curricular and extra-curricular activities, apart from certain essential covid appropriate norms, as cases steadily decline in Mumbai,” the minister said.

Earlier today, the Delhi government has decided to withdraw all Covid-related restrictions, including night curfew in Delhi, restart physical classes in schools from April 1. Though schools in the national capital were earlier reopened for all classes, but they were being conducted in hybrid mode. Meanwhile, schools for Classes 9 to 12 are being conducted in physical mode.