No More Masks In Cars For Delhi

Delhi night curfew ends on Monday

People travelling together in private cars in Delhi without face masks will not be penalised from Monday, the national capital's disaster management authority decided today during a meeting to review Covid curbs.

"...in relation to the clause 3(h) (c) whereby not wearing of face mask/cover in all public places has been made an offence, the penalty under this provision will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four wheeler vehicles from February 28," the order said.

The earlier rule exempted only those driving alone in their cars to not wear a mask. The directive was passed after the Delhi High Court termed the rule "absurd" and asked why it was still in force.

The penalty for not wearing face masks in public places was reduced from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500.

On Friday, the city-state government said night curfew will end from Monday as Covid cases continue to fall. With night curfew over, shops, restaurants and other establishments can remain open till late at night.

The Home Ministry had asked states and Union Territories to consider relaxing Covid curbs for social, sports, entertainment, academic and religious events as well as night curfew hours.