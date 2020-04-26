Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 Cases Rise To 24,942

COVID-19 Cases India Updates: Cases in the country increased to 24,942 on Saturday.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: The total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in the country increased to 24,942 on Saturday, with 779 deaths, as per the data released by health ministry. As many as 5,210 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospitals.

The health ministry, in its daily press briefing on Saturday, said that the death rate is around 3.1 per cent and the recovery rate is over 20 per cent, "which is comparatively better than most (other) countries and may be taken as a positive effect of the lockdown, along with cluster management and containment strategy".

The data comes two days after the government said growth in new coronavirus cases was "more or less linear, not exponential".

