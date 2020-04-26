'Malls, Markets To Stay Shut': Arvind Kejriwal On Centre's Guidelines

Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media through video conferencing this afternoon.

Malls and markets in Delhi will continue to remain shut and only standalone neighbourhood shops will be allowed to open, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said this afternoon after the central government allowed an ease in the nationwide restrictions over coronavirus in a late-night order on Friday.

"Last week, we had decided not to ease restrictions after the centre's order on relaxing shutdown in non-affected areas. We had decided to review the situation again in a week (on April 27)," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said this afternoon during a video conference.

"We have now decided to stick to centre's (latest) guidelines. In Delhi, markets, market complexes or malls will not reopen. Only standalone neighbourhood shops will be allowed to open. In containment zones, nothing changes. These are the areas where we are restricting movement," he said, adding that "no other relaxations will be allowed" till May 3 when the second phase of the countrywide lockdown is scheduled to end.

The national capital, which has 95 containment zones, has so far reported nearly 2,500 coronavirus cases.

It its order, the Union Home Ministry allowed all the shops in the residential areas - except those in malls - to open in a huge relief to shopkeepers and buyers amid a countrywide shutdown to check the spread of coronavirus. The relaxation is not applicable to containment zones, the central government said.