Centre Allows Shops To Open With Conditions, Malls To Remain Closed

A month into the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, all neighbourhood shops in residential areas - except those in the malls - have now been allowed to open with conditions by the government. The Union Home Ministry's late night order - that says masks, gloves and adherence to social distancing norms will be mandatory - comes as a huge relief to shopkeepers and buyers.

"All registered shops regd (registered) under Shops & Establishment Act of respective States/ UTs, including shops in residential complexes, neighborhood & standalone shops exempted from #lockdown restrictions," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in an order late last night, adding that "shops in single and multi-brand malls" are not be exempted.

"Market complexes, except those within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, are allowed to open," the order reads.



Only 50 per cent of the staff will be allowed in these shops. The relaxations are not applicable to hotspots and containment zones, says the order.

Across India, more than 23,000 people have coronavirus, over 700 have died due to the highly contagious illness, which originated in China's Wuhan city and spread across the world within months. A nationwide lockdown to check its spread began on March 25; it was extended to May 3 last week.

Earlier this week, the government eased the "total shutdown" in non-containment zones to give a boost to economic activity in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call.

India's doubling rate of coronavirus cases has improved to 10 days, from 7.5 days reported earlier this week, the centre said on Friday, suggesting that the lockdown has been a success.



