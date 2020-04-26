Hyderabad Techie Turns Social Worker To Help The Poor Amid Lockdown

Harish's mother Chanda Devi Daga is proud of him but very worried.

A Hyderabad-based software professional has become a round-the-clock social activist ever since the coronavirus lockdown was announced last month. While most people are bored with nothing to do at home, Harish Daga is so busy helping those in distress that he even has no time for his five-year-old daughter.

The 41-year-old is a senior project manager with a leading IT firm in Hyderabad. He is running a helpline on which anyone can reach out for essentials. He could be contacted by those in distress for ration, toiletry and shelter. He is even helping people arrange ambulance for those who need to go to the hospital.

"Hundreds of people need support for food or shelter. When we started the camp, we had 900 people. Now, we have 15 camps. The government is giving full support for meals and health ...we take care of sanitisation, tooth brush, soap, tea, breakfast," Mr Daga told NDTV.

The techie-turned-activist says no one must go to bed hungry. He says his spirit to help people drives him in this tough time. Though his personal and family resources are not endless, he is an eternal optimist.

"I thank my school and college mates and family. We are helping whoever is reaching us...they can go to nearby grocery story, and we pay from here. We distribute 600 cooked meal packets across the district with help from family and friends. Whoever it is, no one should sleep empty stomach," he said.

Harish's mother Chanda Devi Daga is proud of him but very worried.

"I feel good that he is doing social work but I am very tense. He is never at home, day and night, he is absorbed in social service. It is almost as though he is obsessed by what he can do for people... but I worry about him... because the times are such... he's never at home, and no time to listen to me either."