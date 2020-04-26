Porsche Driver Sit-Ups As Punishment For Driving Amid Lockdown

A council member in a black uniform holding a stick orders the driver to do sit-ups.

A young man's joyride in a high-end Porsche convertible car amid the coronavirus lockdown in Indore did not end well. The 20-year-old driver had been cruising in the yellow two-seater car on the open roads, which are free of traffic due to the lockdown, when some members of the city's security council spotted him. The city security council is basically Indore's retired personnel from army, paramilitary, police, who voluntary are attached with all the police stations in the city.

The council members flagged down the car and asked the driver why he was out on the road amid the lockdown.

In a mobile phone video, the driver, who has been identified as the son of Indore businessman Deepak Daryani, is seen getting out of the car and speaking with the council members. The council has former Army personnel, police, paramilitary as members.

In the video, the Porsche driver is seen getting out with vehicle papers in his hands. Then a council member in a black uniform holding a stick orders the driver to do sit-ups. He is seen holding his ears as he obeys the security person.

The driver's father Mr Daryani is the owner of Asha Confectionery in Indore. Sources said he has filed a complaint with the police against the civilians enforcing traffic law and punishing his son.