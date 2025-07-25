Group Protesting Against Forced Conversions Thrashed By Bajrang Dal Workers In Indore

Members of Bajrang Dal - a right-wing group - assaulted men and women at the Indore Press Club on Thursday. The victims had gathered to address the media through a press conference regarding allegations of forced religious conversions. Among the injured were women who were also pushed, shoved, and manhandled in full public view.

The situation escalated when Bajrang Dal members crashed the venue, accusing the group of luring people into Christianity under the guise of social work in the Dewas forest areas.

The attackers smeared black ink on the faces of some victims and later pursued them to a local newspaper office, where they were allegedly beaten again with belts, this time in the presence of cops.

The controversy stems from complaints received by the police in Dewas, where some men and women were reportedly living in forest huts in the Barotha police station area. Locals alleged that they were attempting to convert villagers to Christianity.

Saurabh Banerjee, a journalist by profession, was among those assaulted. He arrived in Indore to hold a press conference to refute the claims of conversion being circulated by right-wing groups. But before the event could begin, Bajrang Dal activists allegedly attacked them, issuing death threats in front of journalists, demanding they stop speaking to the press.

Avinash Kaushal, a Bajrang Dal functionary, later admitted to the action, claiming that a "large-scale conversion racket" was being run from the forests near Shukravasa village in Dewas. "When these people came to Indore, we tried to explain, but they began threatening us. Large numbers of young women are being converted to Christianity," he alleged.

Saurabh Banerjee was named in the complaints, prompting him to address the issue in a press conference in Indore. A young woman was present with him during the event. However, as soon as the press conference began, the woman's parents arrived and created a major commotion, accusing Saurabh of manipulating and misleading their daughter.

The woman with Saurabh was later identified as Nishika, and her mother, Ruchi Gaur, a resident of Indore, reached the venue and made allegations.

Speaking to the media, Ruchi said, "My daughter, Nishika, came in contact with these people and drifted away from us. They brainwashed her to the extent that she refused to listen to anyone. When we tried to stop her, she left home. We somehow brought her back, and she stayed with us for a year and a half. She promised to start her own business and cut ties with them. But then they manipulated her again, and she left us. Since January, we haven't been able to contact her-she won't answer our calls, and has broken all ties. Saurabh Banerjee is misleading and brainwashing young people. Children are turning atheistic and can't think for themselves anymore."

However, Saurabh Banerjee denied all such claims.

"We provide medical services. There is no foreign funding involved. Not a single person can come forward and say we forced them to convert. This is a lie. Go to the village and see for yourself. We have been living and working there for five years. A tribal villager gave us land to work from. As for the youth, they are all above 18. How can I be responsible if they choose not to listen to their parents?"