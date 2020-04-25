Delhi Agrees To Implement Centre's Order Allowing Shops To Open: Sources

Delhi: No economic activity will be permitted in containment zones, sources say (File)

The Delhi government has decided to implement the centre's Friday order in which it has allowed standalone shops outside containment zones to function, sources say.

Sources say standalone shops in non-hotspot residential areas will be allowed, but they will have to strictly follow the social distancing rules and the central government's guidelines.

No economic activity will be permitted in containment zones, sources say.

In a late-night order, the Union Home Ministry announced the easing of restrictions as it allowed reopening of all neighbourhood shops. "All registered shops regd (registered) under Shops & Establishment Act of respective States/ UTs, including shops in residential complexes, neighborhood & standalone shops exempted from lockdown restrictions," the order read.

"Market complexes, except those within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, are allowed to open," it added.

The Delhi government had said today that any decision on the order will be taken after a review of the situation.

"A decision will be taken this afternoon. Delhi has 92 hotspots... entire city or district is not a containment zone. Whatever is finalised, will be started only after April 30," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told news agency ANI.

The national capital has recorded the third highest number of coronavirus cases in India (2,514). The state government has restricted the exit and entry of people in 92 hotspots - spread across all 11 districts - to break the chain of transmission of the highly contagious COVID-19.