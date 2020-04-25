Mumbai Crosses 5000-Mark With 602 Coronavirus Cases In A Day

Coronavirus: Total 1076 patients have been discharged in the state (File)

A Mumbai police constable was one of the 22 coronavirus patients who died in Maharashtra on Saturday. The state reported 811 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 7,628.

"Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the untimely demise of Head Constable Chandrakant Ganapat Pendurkar (57) from Vakola PStn, who was battling Coronavirus for the past few days. May the departed soul rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family," the police tweeted.

Mumbai, the city with the biggest number of virus cases in the country, reported 602 new cases, including 13 deaths. The city on Saturday crossed the 5,000-mark, with total 5,059 cases, including 191 deaths. The total of deaths in the state is 323.

On Saturday, four deaths were recorded in Pune, one in Malegaon, one in rural areas near Pune, one each in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Dhule and Solapur. 13 of the 22 patients who died (59%) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma, heart disease, TB, the state government informed.

Total 1076 patients have been discharged in the state. 1,25,393 people are in home quarantine, over 8,000 in institutional quarantine.

With 21 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, Mumbai's Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, still remains an area of concern even after reporting a sharp drop in the number of cases on Friday. The total number of COVID-19 positive at Dharavi is now at 241, with 14 deaths. Dharavi, with a total area of 2.1 square kilometre, is home to seven to eight lakh people who live in tiny tenements.

The state government had last week set up a task force consisting of nine doctors to recommend steps to decrease the death rate and assist doctors in the clinical management of the COVID-19 patients who are critically ill. The task force has been asked to submit its recommendations to the Chief Minister.