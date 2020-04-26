80% COVID-19 Patients Asymptomatic In Maharashtra, Says Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today said "80 per cent patients of coronavirus in the state are asymptomatic". Maharashtra currently has 7,628 cases, the highest in the country. A chunk of them are from Mumbai, the country's financial capital.



"The next three or four months are going to be very important," he said, referring to the delicate task of lifting the lockdown. Giving examples of urgent requirements, he said, "Doctors should start their clinics. Dialysis centers should be started.



"We are restarting some things. I am going to study it this evening. We will take a call on what to do after the 30th," he said, adding, "The responsibility of this state is with us. This is a patience game. We have to destroy the virus completely".