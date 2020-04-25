'Salute Them All': Rahul Gandhi's Video On Mahila Congress Amid Lockdown

Mahila Congress workers distributing daily essentials to ASHA workers in Karnataka

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday lauded the efforts of the Mahila Congress workers for reaching out to “all those in need of help and support” amid the coronavirus pandemic and nation-wide lockdown.

Rahul Gandhi posted a short montage video on Twitter put together with images of Mahila Congress workers distributing daily essentials to the poor and needy. Sharing the video, he wrote: “I'm proud of my sisters in the Mahila Congress across India, who have been working with great sincerity and dedication to reach out to all those in need of help and support. Here's a short video with highlights of the work they are doing. I salute them all.”

I'm proud of my sisters in the Mahila Congress across India, who have been working with great sincerity and dedication to reach out to all those in need of help and support. Here's a short video with highlights of the work they are doing. I salute them all. pic.twitter.com/q5K10gCCJT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 25, 2020

In the video, Mahila Congress workers can be seen distributing food-grains among the poor across the country. They also gave masks, stitched by party workers, and sanitisers to those who cannot afford them. They also distributed sanitary napkins among women who are finding it difficult to procure them amid the lockdown. The photos show women cooking food in their homes and taking them to the stranded migrants.

The video also talks about the letter addressed to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal urging him to extend the time for payment of fees at private schools.

Through the “Meri Meeta” initiative they appealed to people to pay their domestic helps in advance and help them financially. Many societies have blocked the entry of outsiders after hotspots were identified and sealed across the country. This has adversely affected domestic helps across the country.

The country has gone into lockdown from March 25 to fight the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown, which was initially scheduled till April 14, has now been extended till May 3.

India has reported 24,942 coronavirus cases with 779 deaths so far.