Rahul Gandhi's J&K Statehood Push In Letter To PM Ahead of Monsoon Session

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress boss Mallikarjun Kharge have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring a law in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a joint letter, the Congress leaders said that downgrading a state to a Union territory lacks precedent in independent India and reminded the Prime Minister of his promises of restoring J&K's statehood.

The Prime Minister has "on multiple occasions, personally reiterated the government's commitment to restoring statehood," the letter read, pointing out at least two instances last year when PM Modi promised to restore the region's status.

For the past five years, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have consistently called for the restoration of full statehood, the Congress leaders said, calling their demand both legitimate and firmly grounded in their constitutional and democratic rights.

"It is important to recognise that while there have been instances of Union Territories being granted statehood in the past, the case of Jammu and Kashmir is without precedent in independent India. This is the first time a full-fledged state has been downgraded to a Union Territory following its bifurcation," they said.

The Congress also reminded the Prime Minister that the Centre had assured the Supreme Court over the restoration of J&K's statehood.

"The Union Government has made similar assurances before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in the In Re: Article 370 matter, submitting that statehood would be restored at the earliest and as soon as possible," they added.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah thanked the Congress leadership for pushing the statehood issue.

"I thank Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for writing a letter to the Prime Minister. We are demanding what has been promised to us in the parliament, Supreme Court and on public functions. We urge the Centre to restore the statehood as soon as possible," said Mr Abdullah.

The letter is being seen as an indication that the INDIA bloc may raise J&K's statehood issue in the upcoming Parliament session.

"In view of the foregoing and aforementioned, we urge upon the government to bring forward a legislation in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament to grant full statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," read the letter.

Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its statehood and special status on August 5, 2019. Since then, the Centre and PM Modi have reiterated the government's commitment to restore their statehood at an appropriate time.

The Congress has also urged the government to grant constitutional guarantees to the people of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.