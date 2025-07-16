Rahul Gandhi In Assam; Himanta Sarma Asks, "Why Waste Time On Him?"

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has lost political significance after repeated electoral setbacks, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said, suggesting that he wouldn't "waste time" by talking about the Leader of Opposition's ongoing Assam visit.

"Now that he has lost the election, why should I spend my time on him? He is not that important anymore. He lost, and after that, he kept losing a series of elections. So why should I waste my time on him?" Mr Sarma said.

Mr Gandhi and Congress boss Mallikarjun Kharge are on their first visit to Assam since Gaurav Gogoi assumed charge as the state party chief last month. During their day-long trip, the two leaders will hold a closed-door meeting in Guwahati with the party's district, block, and mandal presidents in Assam.

They will also address a public rally at Chaygaon, about 40 km away.

The visit is being seen as the Congress's renewed efforts to regain lost ground in the state ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, after repeated setbacks since 2016.

"This visit is part of the nationwide tour of the two top leaders. This will boost the party morale," Mr Gogoi, Assam Congress Chief and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.