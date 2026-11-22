Andhra Pradesh Congress chief and YS Jaganmohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila was stopped by the Bengaluru police near Kempegowda International Airport when she tried to visit the disputed Yelahanka bungalow. The bungalow is where the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's family resides.

Sharmila, accompanied by her mother YS Vijayamma and other family members, was prevented from proceeding towards the property following an interim injunction issued by a Devanahalli court on November 21.

The order restrains Sharmila and her representatives from entering or interfering with the property.

The dispute comes amid a family feud over property rights and arrangements for Sharmila's daughter's November 25 wedding, which was initially planned at their Bengaluru residence but later shifted to Hyderabad.