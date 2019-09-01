Congress Fields Hardeepak Nishad From UP's Hamirpur

September 4 is the last date for filing nominations

The Congress today fielded Hardeepak Nishad as its candidate for the ensuing by-election to the Hamirpur constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

The bypoll has been necessitated due to the disqualification of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Ashok Kumar Singh Chandel following his conviction in a murder case.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Hardeepak Nishad as Congress candidate for the ensuing bye-election to the legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh from Hamirpur Constituency," according to a party statement said.

The Samajwadi Party on Saturday declared Manoj Kumar Prajapati as its candidate for the by-election to the seat.

The SP and the BSP, who were allies in the Lok Sabha elections, will contest against each other in the assembly bypolls.

The BSP has declared Naushad Ali as its candidate from the Hamirpur seat.

Voting for the Hamirpur Assembly bypoll will be held on September 23, while counting of votes will take place on September 27.

September 4 is the last date for filing nominations and they will be scrutinised on September 5. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is September 7.

