UP Man Shoots Self Minutes After Killing Wife, Father-In-Law Over Argument: Cops

The e-rickshaw driver bludgeoned his wife to death with bricks, police said (Representational)

Minutes after allegedly killing his wife and father-in-law, an e-rickshaw driver shot himself dead at his house in the Rath area here in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The e-rickshaw driver Omprakash (41) allegedly bludgeoned his wife Anusuiya (39) to death with bricks over an argument, Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Kumar Saroj.

He also allegedly attacked his father-in-law Nand Kishore (55) and killed him when he came to save his daughter. Omprakash also tried to kill his 10-year-old son but his two elder daughters aged 17 years and 12 years intervened and saved their brother, Saroj said.

Soon after killing the father and daughter, the accused allegedly shot himself dead with a country-made pistol, the SHO said.

Ratanlal, who came to intervene during the incident, also got injured, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)