Villagers Kill Jackal After It Kills More Than A Dozen People In UP

A large number of jackals are found in the forests of Bundelkhand area (Representational)

Villagers killed a jackal on Tuesday after it entered a house and attacked more than half a dozen people.

The incident took place at the Bilpur village in the Jalalpur police station area when a jackal entered and attacked six persons, including a woman, officials said.

Later, the villagers surrounded the animal and beat it with sticks, leading to its death, they said.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.

Divisional Forest officer Anil Srivastav said a jackal had wandered into the village, it might have attacked the villagers out of fear or in self-defense.

A forest department team has been sent to the spot to probe the cause of the incident and submit its report, he said.

In-charge of the Jalalpur police station Umashankar said that till now no report of the jackal attack has reached the police station.

