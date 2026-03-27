Congress Debutant Vs Himanta Sarma Contest In His Stronghold Jalukbari

As Assam heads towards the April 9 Assembly elections, the Jalukbari constituency has once again turned into a political hotspot. The big question dominating the political discourse - can Congress debutant Bidisha Neog emerge as a serious opposition challenger against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma?

Jalukbari, one of Assam's most prestigious constituencies, has been under the stronghold of Himanta Biswa Sarma for nearly 25 years. Representing the seat since 2001 after defeating veteran leader Bhrigu Kumar Phukan, Sarma has built a formidable base in the region. With 2,10,624 voters and 247 polling stations, the constituency - reshaped after the 2023 delimitation - represents a mix of urban and semi-urban demographics, making it a crucial battleground.

A relatively new entrant to politics, Bidisha Neog joined the Congress around a year ago and is now contesting as the opposition alliance candidate. Despite lacking prior political experience, she has adopted a grassroots approach - door-to-door campaigning, small group meetings, and direct engagement with voters at 'choupals'.

Speaking to NDTV, Neog said, "From the choupal to the top, that is the journey of the Assamese people. I want to fulfil the dream of 'Bar Asom' - a Greater Assam - envisioned by our leader Gaurav Gogoi, free from hate and division."

She further added, "Assamese people want to live peacefully like brothers and sisters, beyond caste, religion or community. But today, that environment is missing - we want to restore it."

Taking on the might of a three-time MLA and sitting Chief Minister is no easy task, but Bidisha struck a confident tone, "Jo dar gaya woh haar gaya (whoever is afraid, loses). And as Rahul Gandhi says, darna mat (don't be scared). I am not scared to fight Himanta Biswa Sarma."

Drawing inspiration from Assam's legacy, she added, "We are daughters of a brave land like Kanaklata Baruah. If she could fight the British at such a young age, why should we fear? We will fight with our ideology."

On the other hand, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appeared unfazed by the challenge. Speaking to the media, he said, "I don't even know who the opposition has fielded in Jalukbari. BJP workers are campaigning on my behalf. Last time, 74% voted for me. This time I expect 85-90%."

His statement reflected the confidence of a leader who has dominated the constituency for over two decades.

BJP workers in Jalukbari echoed similar confidence. Party worker Parikshit Das said, "Dada doesn't need to campaign. The benefits people receive from his schemes speak for themselves. He is like a family member here."

Another worker, Mistun Barman, highlighted welfare delivery, "No one has been deprived. Women receive Rs 1,250 under the Orunodoi scheme, and development - from roads to jobs - is visible everywhere."

The 2026 Jalukbari contest is shaping up as a classic clash - experience versus emergence. On one side stands Himanta Biswa Sarma, a political heavyweight with a 25-year legacy; on the other, Bidisha Neog, a fresh face attempting to build a new narrative through grassroots connect and ideological messaging.

While the numbers and history favour the Chief Minister, Neog's campaign signals an attempt by the opposition to create space in one of the BJP's strongest bastions.

The real question remains: Will Jalukbari stay loyal to its long-time leader, or is it ready to experiment with a new voice?