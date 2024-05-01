Coast Guard Exam Paper Leak Gang Busted In Kota, 6 Arrested

The six accused were produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to police custody till May 5.

With the arrest of six people, police in Rajasthan's Kota have claimed to have busted a gang that was allegedly involved in the Indian Coast Guard exam question paper leak incident.

The arrests were made on Tuesday.

A car and mobile phones containing the question paper of the exam held on April 20 and April 22 as well as admit cards of aspirants were seized from the possession of the accused, police said. The gang used to charge anywhere between Rs 10 and Rs 15 lakh for leaking the paper and solving the questions through remote access, they added.

On April 23, the Kota city police was tipped-off about suspicious people travelling in a car near the Rajrani Tower, IT Park. The police was also informed that the suspects were likely to be involved in the paper leak incident, Superintendent of Police (Kota city) Amrita Duhan said in a press release.

An inquiry revealed that the suspects were indeed involved in the incident, the SP said, adding that the question paper of the exam as well as copies of admit cards of the aspirants were found stored on their mobile phones.

The six accused were identified as Ashok Jat (38) from Churu, Sandeep Budaliya (29) from Haryana's Bhiwani, Prateek Gajraj (24), Ranveer Singh Rajput (32), Ashok (29) and Rahul Jakhad (21), all from Jhunjhunu.

They have been booked under the relevant legal provisions and further investigation in the matter is underway, the SP said.

