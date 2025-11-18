Rajasthan Bus Driver Under Fire After Video Shows Him Barely Clothed And Eating While Driving

A video of a barely clothed Rajasthan Roadways driver, named Parasmal, has gone viral on social media. The video was reportedly taken on a bus operating between Ajmer and Kota as Parasmal was spotted driving wearing only white short pants. According to reports, the driver sometimes wears a vest, but often drives the bus without appropriate clothing.

Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam, a romantic song from the Bollywood movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, was playing in the bus at a very high volume. As per reports, he was also spotted with food on the steering wheel.

The Rajasthan Roadways headquarters has taken swift action against the driver and suspended him with immediate effect. He will be attached to the Rajsamand depot during the suspension period and will receive only a subsistence allowance.

The Executive Director (Administration) has stated that Parasmal's actions were a serious breach of discipline and endangered passenger safety. Ravi Sharma, the Chief Manager of Ajmer depot, has assured a thorough investigation and stringent action against Parasmal.

