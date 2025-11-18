"Peak Bengaluru Moment": Internet Praises Rapido Rider As He Learns Coding Mid-Ride

A Bengaluru man recently shared an inspiring encounter with his Rapido rider, who was listening to a Node.js tutorial on his phone while waiting at a traffic signal. The post gained significant traction, with over 132,800 views, and users praised the rider for his dedication.

In the post on X (formerly Twitter), the user named Vaibhav Gupta wrote, "Yesterday my @rapidobikeapp rider was listening to a Node.js tutorial."

"Upon asking, he told me he's already a developer and is preparing for a switch. Crazy grind & a @peakbengaluru moment for me."

Social media reaction

Online users praised the rider's determination, with some calling it "peak hustle" and others praising his multitasking skills. "Learning Node.js while riding? This man is on a different level of multitasking. Meanwhile I can't even reply to texts while walking. Respect the dedication!" one user wrote.

"Peak hustle, man, inspiring," another user wrote.

"I am a GRC Head and do consulting for couple of Fortune 50 clients. I was riding the metro the other day when I got into a conversation with a startup founder. I successfully engaged a CPA and got his SOC2 Type 1 done last week. Bangalore is full of surprises," a third user described Bengaluru's culture.

Meanwhile, some users suggested that he must be careful and not get distracted while driving the bike.