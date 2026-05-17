CNG Gets Costlier In Delhi, Second Price Hike In Two Days

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) will be costlier in Delhi and nearby regions from today. The CNG prices has been hiked by a rupee per kg in Delhi, in the second such hike in two days as the global energy markets finds itself rattled by the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the war in the Middle East.

CNG, which powers thousands of autos and cabs across the NCR region, will now cost Rs 80.09 per kg in Delhi. The price is Rs 88.70 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad and Rs 85.12 in Gurugram. It will cost Rs 88.58 per kg in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli.

City New CNG Price (Rs) Delhi 80.09 Noida 88.70 Ghaziabad 88.70 Gurugram 85.12 Muzaffarnagar 88.58 Meerut 88.58

The government had raised CNG prices by Rs 2 a couple of days ago in Delhi, raising it from Rs 77.09 per kg to Rs 79.09 per kg. A day earlier, a similar hike was seen in CNG prices in Mumbai.