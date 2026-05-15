Delhi Auto, Taxi Fares Likely To Rise After Fresh CNG Price Hike

Delhi commuters may soon have to pay more for auto-rickshaw and taxi rides, with transport unions demanding an immediate fare hike after the latest increase in CNG prices in the national capital.

In a letter to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Union and the Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union said rising fuel prices, costly vehicle maintenance and increasing operational expenses were pushing drivers under "severe financial pressure".

The demand comes after CNG prices in Delhi were increased by Rs 2 per kg, taking rates close to Rs 80 per kg. The unions said this was the third hike in just over a year, noting that prices had already been raised twice in 2025.

"Due to the increase in CNG prices, the cost of operating vehicles has increased significantly," the unions said in the letter. They also cited rising prices of tyres, engine parts, lubricants and spare parts.

What Changes Have Been Proposed?

The proposed hike, if approved, could significantly increase the cost of daily short-distance travel across Delhi.

For auto-rickshaws, the unions have proposed raising the minimum fare for the first 1.5 km from Rs 30 to Rs 50. They have also sought an increase in the per-kilometre charge after the minimum distance from Rs 11 to Rs 15.

The unions have further demanded a waiting charge of Rs 1 per minute and an extra luggage fee of Rs 25, while retaining the existing 25% night surcharge between 11 pm and 5 am.

For taxis, the proposed revision includes increasing the minimum fare for the first kilometre from Rs 40 to Rs 70. The unions have also sought a hike in fares for non-AC taxis from Rs 17 to Rs 30 per kilometre and for AC taxis from Rs 25 to Rs 40 per kilometre.

The letter also flagged higher regulatory costs, saying fitness charges for autos and taxis were increased earlier this year.

Why Delhi Commuters Should Keep An Eye

Delhi last revised auto and taxi fares in January 2023 after a prolonged rise in CNG prices. At the time, the government approved higher fares following recommendations of a fare revision committee set up to examine the financial burden on drivers.

Autos and taxis remain a crucial part of Delhi's last-mile connectivity network, especially for Metro commuters and areas with limited public transport access.

Any fare hike is likely to directly impact lakhs of daily passengers who rely on autos and taxis for office commutes, market trips and short-distance travel across the city.

The Delhi government has not yet publicly responded to the latest demand.