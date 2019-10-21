Chief Minister Eyeing To Liquidate Public Assets: Telangana BJP Leader On Transport Strike

The BJP leader accused KCR of being irresponsible by keeping quiet on the matter. (File)

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Krishna Sagar Rao on Monday accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of eyeing to liquidate the assets of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and turning a blind eye towards the ongoing protests in the state.

"Telangana is in a dire financial situation and the state is almost bankrupt. Due to the lack of funds, KCR is looking to liquidate the assets of government corporations. This is why he is eyeing the assets of RTC corporations and allowing the strike to continue," Mr Rao told ANI.

The BJP leader also said that KCR is being irresponsible by keeping quiet on the matter.

"Is it not your responsibility to initiate discussions with the protesting workers? The revenues of the state have decreased. There is not even enough money for welfare programs in the state. There is a huge confrontation ahead," he said.

Mr Rao also trained guns at the Congress party in the state saying it has been missing in action since the TSRTC employees'' strike started.

"Congress Party in Telangana is no more opposition. In the last 16 days, the entire state is falling apart because of the TSRTC strike but the Congress is nowhere to be seen. Only BJP is fighting for people and the TSRTC employees," he said.

Accusing the party of making a deal with KCR, Mr Rao said: "Have you made a deal with the Chief Minister? There is possibly an alliance between them. That is why Congress is not participating in the protests."

Over 49,000 workers have been on strike since October 5, demanding the merger of the RTC with the government.

