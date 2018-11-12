Chhattisgarh's Red Belt Votes Today As BJP Fights For 4th Term: 10 Points

Around 1 lakh security personnel have been deployed in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Eighteen constituencies in the Maoist-hit areas of Chhattisgarh will vote tomorrow under heavy security cover, flagging off the last round of assembly polls before next year's general elections. The remaining 72 constituencies will vote on November 20. The Raman Singh government, which has been in power for three consecutive terms, is seeking a fourth mandate. The Congress hopes to recapture power claiming huge anti-incumbency. Former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi's new party is also in fray, in alliance with Mayawati. The Congress, which failed to seal a deal with the Dalit powerhouse, fears the combination will dent its chances.