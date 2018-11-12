NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018 Live Updates: 18 Constituencies To Vote In First Phase

Of the 18 seats going to polls in the first phase of Chhattisgarh assembly polls, eight are held by the Congress and the rest by the BJP.

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 12, 2018 06:47 IST
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018: Eighteen of 90 constituencies in Chhattisgarh will vote today

New Delhi: 

Eighteen of 90 constituencies in Chhattisgarh will vote today, in the first phase of assembly polls. As many as one lakh security personnel, including paramilitary forces, have been posted in the poll bound state. For more than a decade, Maoists have called for boycott of voting. Drones are being before security forces move in to make the areas safe for the election process. Of the 18 seats going to polls in the first phase, eight are held by the Congress and the rest by the BJP. Party leaders including PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath have accused Congress of supporting "urban Naxals". Three-time Chief Minister, Raman Singh is being challenged by BJP-turned-Congress leader Karuna Shukla, a niece of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Janta Congress Chhattisgarh party, led by Ajit Jogi has been wooing tribals by offering farm loans waivers and jobs for the youth. 

The second phase of the Chhattisgarh election will be held on November 20 and the votes will be counted on December 11 along with that of of Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan where assembly polls will be held over the coming weeks.

Here are the LIVE updates on Chhattisgarh assembly elections 


Nov 12, 2018
06:47 (IST)
The Congress has focused on local issues - promising farm loan waiver and liquor ban in the state. Party chief Rahul Gandhi has accused Chief Minister Raman Singh and his son of corruption.
Nov 12, 2018
06:43 (IST)
Of the 18 seats going to polls today, eight are held by the Congress and the rest by the BJP.
Nov 12, 2018
06:40 (IST)
The Raman Singh government, which has been in power for three consecutive terms, is seeking a fourth mandate. The Congress hopes to recapture power claiming huge anti-incumbency. Former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi's new party is also in fray, in alliance with Mayawati.
Nov 12, 2018
06:39 (IST)
The remaining 72 constituencies will vote on November 20.
Nov 12, 2018
06:38 (IST)
Eighteen constituencies in the Maoist-hit areas of Chhattisgarh will vote today under heavy security cover, flagging off the last round of assembly polls before next year's general elections.
