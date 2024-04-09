'People Fed Up': Sachin Pilot Says Congress Will Do Better This Time

Congress's Sachin Pilot expressed confidence today that the party will perform better in the coming general election. This, he said, is the indication from the public mood in different parts of the country that he has visited.

Speaking to NDTV in an exclusive interview, where he ws campaigning, Mr Pilot said the people want "change".

"I have been to many states and I saw that the people are fed up with this government. From what feedback I have received, it looks hopeful and the Congress performance will be much better this time," he said.

Mr Pilot has been given charge of Chhattisgarh. The Congress lost in the recent assembly election, but is hoping for a good performance. Mr Pilot, who has gained a reputation for mobilising grassroot workers -- initially in Rajasthan and then in Himachal Pradesh -- is not contesting this time.

Even people who are not contesting polls have important roles to play and have to deliver, he said, citing his current responsibility.

Of the 11 seats in Chhattisgarh, the BJP had won 10 in 2019, the Congress only one.

Asked about the BJP attempting a hat-trick in Rajasthan, he said, "That they will do but I can say for sure that while these terms were good for the BJP, the state and its people did not benefit to any extent".

The BJP had won 24 of Rajasthan's 25 seats in 2019, the remaining seat was by its ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.

Asked if the election be a referendum for the new BJP government, Mr Pilot said, "It is a new government but so far what's obvious is that they have not been able to win over the people with their performance".