Encounter Breaks Out After Maoists Trigger 7 Explosions In Chhattisgarh

A fierce gunfight broke out between the security forces and Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Antagarh village after the Maoists triggered at least seven explosions, a day before voting begins for the assembly election. The encounter took place at a village in Kanker district, 175 km from the state capital Raipur. A senior police officer said a BSF team came under attack when they were patrolling the area. A jawan was injured when an improvised explosive device or IED exploded during the encounter.

The IEDs were planted in a series and were set off in one go in Koyali Beda.

Another encounter between security forces and Maoists broke out in Bijapur. The body of a Maoist, clad in a uniform, has been recovered, the police said. Another Maoist has been arrested.

The exchange of fire took place in a forest when a team of the Special Task Force was out on an anti-Maoist operation, a senior police official said.

The attacks came amid tight security in seven districts of Bastar division and Rajnandgaon district which go to polls in the first phase on Monday.

Around one lakh security personnel have been deployed to ensure smooth conduct of elections.

Maoists have asked voters to boycott the polls.

With inputs from PTI