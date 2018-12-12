Most Seats With More Women Voters Won By Congress In Chhattisgarh

The Congress won 19 of the women voter-majority constituencies. (File)

Most of the assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh where women voters outnumbered men have been won by the Congress, the Election Commission data shows.

In 22 of the 90 assembly seats in the state, the number of women voters was higher than male voters.

The Congress, which secured the mandate by winning 68 seats and ended the BJP's reign, won 19 of the women voter-majority constituencies.

However, among the newly-elected MLAs from these 22 seats, only three are women -- Dr Lakshmi Dhruv from Sihawa seat, Chhanni Chandu Sahu from Khujji and Anila Bhendia from Dondilohara.

Former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi won from Marwahi which has 93,542 women voters against 90,323 male voters.

The other constituencies where women voters outnumber men are Pathalgaon, Dharmajaigarh, Khallari, Kawardha, Mahasamund, Bindrawangarh, Sihawa, Khujji, Mohla-Manpur, Kanker, Bhanupratappur, Keshkal, Narayanpur, Chitrakot, Dantewada, Jagdalpur, Bastar, Konta, Bijapur, Kondagaon and Dondilohara.

Except Marwahi, Bindrawangarh and Dantewada, the rest were won by Congress. Bindrawangarh and Dantewada seats went to the BJP.