Centre Withdraws Rs 22.43 Diesel Price Hike For Gujarat Fishing Boats

The Central Government has withdrawn a recent price hike of Rs 22.43 per litre on diesel for fishing boats in Gujarat. This decision follows a request from the Gujarat state government to intervene in the matter to protect the interests of the local fishing community.

The price hike was initially announced by Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) following a tender process with the Gujarat Fisheries Central Co-operative Association (GFCCA). The increase occurred because the fishing sector was being charged under "bulk consumer" rates rather than "retail" rates.

After receiving complaints from fishermen's groups and local leaders, Gujarat Fisheries Minister Jitubhai Vaghani, under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, raised the issue with the Centre.

The Minister argued that since the state transport department receives fuel at concessional rates, the fisheries sector should also be treated as a "special exception." He requested that fishermen be charged the same as retail customers to keep their operations affordable.

The Central Government accepted the state's request and instructed BPCL to cancel the price hike. As a result, fishermen across Gujarat will continue to receive diesel at the previously decided rates.

Minister Vaghani thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Petroleum Minister for the quick decision, stating that the government remains committed to the welfare of the fishing community.