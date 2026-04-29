8th Pay Commission Website Down Amid Rush; Salary Talks, Delhi Meetings Gain Pace

The official website of the 8th Pay Commission recently faced technical issues as a large number of government employees logged in to track updates and submit feedback. The portal was launched to gather suggestions from stakeholders, including employees, pensioners and ministries, as part of a consultative process led by the Ministry of Finance.

The website includes a structured questionnaire to review salaries, pensions and allowances. According to reports, the slowdown was linked to a surge in traffic as interest around the commission grew.

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to impact nearly 50 lakh central government employees and around 65 to 70 lakh pensioners. Experts say its recommendations could also influence pay structures adopted by state governments.

Salary Demands, Delhi Meetings Underway

Discussions are currently underway in New Delhi between government officials and employee representatives under the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery. Multiple meetings are being held to gather inputs from different groups.

Among the key demands is a sharp increase in minimum basic pay, with some employee bodies seeking a significant revision in line with rising inflation.

There are also renewed calls to restore the Old Pension Scheme, with unions arguing that it offers better financial security after retirement.

The government has not yet announced a final structure or timeline. However, it has confirmed that consultations are ongoing.

According to an official notice available on the website of the 8th Central Pay Commission: "The Eighth Central Pay Commission has received large number of requests for interaction with the Commission for 28th-30th April, 2026 meetings at Delhi. The Commission is scheduling meeting with maximum number of Unions/Associations during these dates. However, due to compressed schedule, all requests for interaction during these dates may not be accepted."

The notice further mentioned: "Please note that the Commission shall be holding more meetings at Delhi and at various other States/UT in due course in coming months, which shall be updated on the website of the Commission. Interested stakeholders outside Delhi NCR may seek appointment for interaction with the Commission in their State/UT or nearby State/UT at that stage."

Experts believe the final outcome could have a wider economic impact, potentially boosting consumption and savings if salaries are revised significantly.