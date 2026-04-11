Eighth Central Pay Commission Invites Applications For Consultants, Salary Up To 1.8 Lakh

The Government of India, in an April 10 notification, is inviting applications for engagement as a Consultant at the Eighth Central Pay Commission on a contractual basis. Interested candidates can visit the official website of the commission, 8cpc.gov.in, to fill out the online application form.

The Eighth Central Pay Commission has been constituted to make recommendations related to the emolument structure of different categories of officers, employees, and on pensions. According to the notification, Consultants will be engaged for a fixed period to provide high-end services or to attend time-bound jobs on a full-time or part-time basis.

Eligibility Requirements and Vacancies

Interested candidates can check the eligibility requirements for different categories from the table given below.

Category Relevant Experience (in years) Upper Age Limit Consultant (Senior Consultant) 10+ 45 Years Consultant 6+ 40 Years Consultant (Young Professional) 4+ 32 Years

The commission has prescribed five vacancies for the post of Senior Consultant, five for Consultant, and 10 for Young Professionals.

Essential Educational Qualifications And Skills

Candidates with either of the following qualifications can apply:

Master's or MBA degree in/with Finance, Human Resource(HR), Industrial Relations(IR), or similar subjects.

LLB, enrolled with the Bar Council/Bar Association, with relevant experience in law research or having experience in handling service matters in Tribunals/Courts as an advocate.

It is important to note that knowledge and experience of working on Excel or spreadsheets and preparing presentations are a must for all categories of consultants. Candidates who have handled matters related to pay or emoluments structure/compensation package/establishment matters will be given preference, according to the official document.

Remuneration Details

Candidates applying for the post of Consultant can check the monthly remuneration (in rupees) for different categories below.

Category Full-time Part-time (12 days a month) Part-time (6 days a month) Consultant (Senior Consultant) 1,80,000 90,000 45,000 Consultant 1,20,000 60,000 30,000 Consultant (Young Professional) 90,000 45,000 22,500



No other facilities such as DA, accommodation, transport, foreign travel, personal staff, medical reimbursement, etc, would be admissible to the Consultants.

The scope of work covers analysis of salaries, pay structures, allowances, pensions, etc; to gather and study data from reports; legal research on matters related to the remit of the commission; coordinating with various ministries, and more.

Interested and eligible candidates must note that this is an open-ended circular, that is, the process will continue till the vacancy is filled.