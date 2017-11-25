Centre Stopping Investments From Coming To Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of deliberately stopping industry investments from coming to the state."You (central government) are telling the industrialists don't go, don't invest in Bengal. Is it not a crime in a federal structure? Why the central government is telling the industry not to go to Bengal?" Ms Banerjee said at the India Today Conclave East 2017 in Kolkata.Questioning the pendency of projects in the state, Ms Banerjee said every industrialist, including the majority of media houses, are under the scanner of the central government.She said even leaders are not being allowed to express their opinion on Prime Minister Narendra Modi."If I say something, their minister calls me up and says 'why are you speaking against Narendra Modi?' I say this is my political right ... This is the situation. Where will we go? Democracy is under threat," she said.Ms Banerjee said northeastern and eastern parts of the country have been neglected right from the very beginning.