"Wrong, Illegal": Fund Diversion Sparks Rift Within Maharashtra Government

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat on Saturday accused Ajit Pawar-led Finance Department of "high-handedness" over what he termed as the "illegal" diversion of funds from his department without his knowledge.

The minister said the state government should better shut down the Social Justice Department instead of periodic diversion of the allocated funds.

The angry outburst can potentially flare up the smouldering tensions between the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party headed by Ajit Pawar in the BJP-led Mahayuti government.

"They had diverted Rs 7,000 crore from my department earlier (during Budget) by keeping me in the dark. If the government doesn't want the social justice department to function or they don't want to spend money, then they should shut down this department. Call it an injustice or whatever. I don't know the reason behind it (fund diversion)," Shirsat told reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Shirsat was angry over the reported diversion of Rs 413.30 crore from the social justice department's allocation.

The Shiv Sena MLA said he would raise the issue with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"Such diversion of funds is not legal. This high-handedness of the finance department is wrong. Their action is wrong. I oppose it," he added.

In a pointed attack on the Finance Department, Shirsat said there is a tolerance limit.

"Why don't they cut all funds once? Why do students need scholarships and hostels? What is the need to bring them (backward communities) into the mainstream? It will be alright if the social justice department doesn't exist," he said sarcastically.

Notably, Shirsat had alleged in March that the allocation to the Social Justice Department was slashed by Rs 7,000 crore in the Budget.

The latest diversion of funds was flagged by the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve.

He claimed that Rs 414.30 crore of Rs 3,960 crore fund sanctioned for the social justice department was diverted by the state government.

Danve also claimed that the Rs 335.70 crore fund has been diverted from the Tribal Development Department to pay the monthly stipend of the flagship Ladki Bahin scheme for women.

"Allotted funds cannot be diverted in such a manner," he stated on X.

