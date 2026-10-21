Senior Police Officer, Drug Inspector Suspended Over Punjab Activist Parvinder Jhota's Murder By Chemist

After the area police station in-charge, a senior police officer and an inspector from the health department were suspended by the Punjab government on Wednesday in action linked to the murder of anti-drugs activist Parvinder Singh Jhota. This came after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case, as the state's AAP government handed over the matter to the federal agency on the day Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Jhota and other such activists' families.

Mansa sub-division Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harjinder Singh Gill and Drug Inspector Naresh were suspended in line with a demand by Jhota's family. The family had alleged these officials had failed to act despite being alerted to the alleged illegal sale of drugs in the area by Jhota, who had been actively raising his voice against the drug menace.

Jhota was shot dead on October 13 by chemist shop owner Ashwani, who has since been arrested. SHO Beant Kaur had already been suspended in connection with the case.

The family has questioned why effective action was not taken when Jhota was bringing the illegal drug trade to the attention of the authorities. The precise grounds for the latest suspensions and the findings, if any, against the officials are yet to be known.

The CBI's officials have also, meanwhile, met members of Jhota's family as part of the probe.

The Punjab government handed over the case to the CBI following the family's demand for an independent investigation. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced the decision, stating that the government stood with Jhota's family and remained committed to its fight against drug traffickers.

Jhota's killing triggered protests and intensified the political debate over Punjab's drug problem and law-and-order situation. Known for raising his voice against drug abuse and alleged drug trafficking, Jhota's death became a rallying point for Opposition parties, which accused the AAP government of failing to curb the drug menace and protect those speaking out against it.

BJP leaders had demanded a CBI probe, arguing that an independent investigation was necessary to establish accountability. The case has also put the state government under pressure to demonstrate that allegations of official inaction will be examined fairly.

The focus has now shifted to whether the CBI investigation will establish any lapses in the handling of complaints about illegal drug sales and whether further action will follow.