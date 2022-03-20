CBI Arrests Senior Intelligence Officer For Taking Rs 60 Lakh Bribe

"Searches are being conducted today at the premises of the accused," said the CBI. (Representational)

The CBI has arrested a senior intelligence officer, working in the office of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) in Ghaziabad, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 60 lakh, officials said on Sunday.

A businessman had complained to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) about an alleged demand of Rs one crore by the officer to show favour to his father in an ongoing case against him, they said.

Following the complaint, the CBI registered a case against officer Mohit Dhankar for allegedly demanding the bribe, the officials said.

"It was further alleged that the accused demanded bribe of Rs 1 crore through private persons/touts for showing official favour to the complainant's father in a case at the DGGI, Ghaziabad," CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

He said the agency laid a trap and caught a private person, Rakesh Sharma, accepting the bribe of Rs 60 lakh as first instalment on behalf of a public servant.

Later, Dhankar was also caught, the officials said.

"Searches are being conducted today at the premises of the accused," Joshi said.

