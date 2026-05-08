Canal Worth Rs 2 Crore Demolished In Gujarat After MLA's Hammer Test Fails

Administrative corruption has emerged from Gujarat's Kheda district, where a recently constructed canal, built at a cost of 2 crore, was found to be so fragile that it crumbled under the strike of a single hammer.

The Mahi Irrigation Minor Canal in Vanthvali village, intended to serve local farmers, is now being completely demolished by JCB machines following an intervention by the local MLA.

The issue came to light after persistent complaints from local farmers who questioned the integrity of the construction from the outset.

Acting on these grievances, the local MLA conducted a surprise inspection of the site. In a dramatic moment captured on camera, the legislator struck the canal's retaining wall with a hammer; instead of holding firm, the structure shattered instantly, revealing the use of severely low-grade materials.

Following the MLA's report to high-level officials in Gandhinagar, the state government issued immediate orders for the project's destruction and reconstruction. On Thursday, heavy machinery was deployed to raze the approximately 4-kilometer-long stretch of the canal.

A project worth Rs 2 crore in taxpayer money has been rendered a total loss due to contractor negligence and lack of oversight.

Authorities have assured farmers that the canal will now be rebuilt from scratch, strictly adhering to quality standards.

This incident has sparked a wider debate in Gujarat regarding the transparency of rural infrastructure projects and the effectiveness of the monitoring agencies meant to certify such work.