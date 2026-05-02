2 Women Killed, 15 injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Overturns In Gujarat

Two women were killed and at least 15 passengers were injured as a bus carrying pilgrims overturned when a Nilgai suddenly crossed the road in Junagadh district on Saturday, police said.

The bus was carrying around 40 passengers from Bhavnagar on a pilgrimage to Dwarka and Somnath.

The driver lost control of the vehicle near Rahij village, a few kilometres from Mangrol town, at 3 PM when a nilgai suddenly darted across the road, a police official said.

"Two women died on the spot, while more than 15 passengers were injured. They have been referred to the Junagadh Civil Hospital," said Deputy Superintendent of Police D.V. Kodiyatar.

Thse dead are yet to be identified, he added.

Following the accident, local residents rushed to the scene to assist the victims and alerted the authorities.

An excavator machine was used to rescue the passengers trapped inside the overturned bus, police added.

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