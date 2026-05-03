Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2026: Class 12 Results To Be Out On May 4 At 10 AM, Check Grading System

GSEB HSC Result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will declare the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results on May 4, 2026, at 10 am. The date and time were confirmed through an official press release. Once announced, students will be able to access and download their marksheets from the official website, gseb.org, using their seat number.

The results will cover all streams - Science, General, Vocational, U.U.B., and Sanskrit Madhyama. The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) results will also be released alongside the HSC scores.

Grading System, Minimum Passing Marks

As per GSEB norms, students must secure at least a Grade 'D' in every subject to pass the examination. Those receiving Grade 'E1' or 'E2' will have to appear for supplementary exams to improve their scores.

Students scoring above 90 per cent are awarded an A1 grade. Those with marks between 80 and 90 per cent receive an A grade, while scores between 70 and 80 per cent are classified under B grade. A Grade 'D' is assigned to candidates scoring below 40 per cent.

GSEB Result Grading System

Grade Percentage A1 Grade 90 per cent and above A Grade 80 - 90 per cent B Grade 70 - 80 per cent D Grade Below 40 per cent Minimum Passing Marks

To qualify, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate.

Rechecking and Other Post-Result Services

Details regarding post-result processes such as mark verification, re-evaluation requests, and corrections in personal or academic details will be announced separately by the board after the results are declared. Schools will receive official guidelines and circulars outlining the application procedures.

Students seeking any corrections or re-assessment will need to follow the instructions issued later. Meanwhile, original documents including marksheets, certificates, and School Register (SR) copies will be sent to respective schools after the declaration of results.

The Gujarat HSC examinations were conducted from February 26 to March 18 in a single shift between 3 pm and 6:15 pm. Approximately 15,27,724 students appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams across 1,701 centres in the state.