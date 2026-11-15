Canadian Woman Flies To India To Marry Dating App Match. He Refuses Over Age

Love may know no borders, but not every long-distance romance gets a fairy-tale ending.

A Canadian woman who travelled thousands of kilometres to Rajasthan to marry a man she met on a dating app was left disappointed after he allegedly refused to go ahead with the marriage, prompting her to approach the Canadian Embassy.

The case came to light in Rajasthan's Neemrana in Kotputli-Behror district, where police were called in after the woman contacted the Canadian Embassy following a dispute over the proposed marriage.

Friendship Began On A Dating App

According to Neemrana Station House Officer Surendra Yadav, the woman and Nitin, a resident of Panipat in Haryana, first connected through a dating app about a year ago.

Their conversations gradually turned into a close friendship and the two eventually agreed to get married. Acting on those plans, the woman travelled to India on a tourist visa and arrived in Delhi on November 11.

Police said Nitin went to receive her at the Delhi airport and later brought her to Neemrana, where they stayed at a flat belonging to his uncle and aunt.

According to police, the woman stayed with Nitin in the housing society for two days. During this period, discussions about the marriage moved forward, but matters took a different turn when her age, reportedly around 61, came to light.

Police said Nitin subsequently refused to go ahead with the marriage, leading to a dispute between the two.

Following the disagreement, the woman contacted the Canadian Embassy on November 13 and informed officials about the developments.

After receiving information from the Canadian Embassy, Neemrana police reached the location and brought both the woman and Nitin to the police station.

Police have since taken Nitin into custody for questioning, while the Canadian woman has been accommodated at the Core Centre in Kotputli.

Police said Nitin is originally from Panipat in Haryana and works as a teacher at a private school.

The matter is being investigated, and further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry and the questioning of the man, police said.

(With inputs from Himanshu Sain)