GRAP IV Implemented In Rajasthan's Neemrana, Behror Amid Rising Air Pollution

In response to escalating pollution levels in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4) has been enforced in two Rajasthan towns, Behror and Neemrana, located near the Delhi border.

As part of the measures, construction activities have been completely banned in these towns. Additionally, vehicles contributing to pollution will be restricted from operating.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) OP Saharan stated: "This decision has been taken due to the alarming rise in pollution levels in Delhi and surrounding areas. Construction and demolition activities are prohibited, and all pollution-causing activities must be controlled. Strict actions will also be taken against polluting vehicles to mitigate the issue."

Previously, in response to worsening air quality in the Khairthal-Tijara district, the administration ordered the closure of schools for classes 1 to 5 from November 20 to November 23, 2024, with classes conducted online during this period.

Key provisions under GRAP-4 include a ban on construction and demolition work; prohibition of stubble burning and restrictions on high-pollution vehicles; suspension of water sprinkling and solid waste collection in affected areas; to ensure the effective implementation of these measures, various departments have been assigned responsibilities.

Nodal officers have been appointed from RIICO, Traffic, Agriculture, Municipal Council, and the Pollution Control Board to monitor and enforce GRAP-4 regulations.

These steps aim to reduce pollution and improve air quality in the affected areas.

In the current situation, AQI has gone above 300 in many cities of Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh which is alarming for health and hence comes this action, said officials.

