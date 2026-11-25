The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the proposed project for the development of a second container terminal at Kamarajar Port Limited under the public-private partnership mode on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis (DBFOT), at an estimated project cost of Rs 4,288.26 crore.

The project envisages the development of a 900-metre-long container terminal with a design draft of 18 metres and an annual container-handling capacity of 2.0 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), to be implemented in two phases.

The terminal is designed to handle large container vessels, including vessels of up to 24,346 TEUs and 400 metres in length overall. This will strengthen Kamarajar Port Limited's (KPL) ability to handle larger mainline vessels and improve connectivity with international shipping routes.

The project is intended to meet the growing demand for containerised export-import (EXIM) cargo from the Chennai-Ennore industrial and economic region and the wider southern hinterland. Key cargo-generating sectors include automobiles and auto components, engineering goods, electronics, chemicals and other manufactured products.

The estimated project cost of the PPP component is Rs.4,288.26 crore, including GST, comprising Rs.2,429.32 crore for Phase I and Rs.1,858.94 crore for Phase II. The investment is to be arranged by the selected concessionaire under the DBFOT model. The project proposal separately indicates an estimated dredging cost of Rs.450 crore to be borne by KPL, according to an official statement.

The project envisages development of a second container terminal with a berth width of 30 metres. The terminal will be developed in two phases with Phase I having a capacity of 1.1 million TEUs and Phase II with a capacity of 0.9 million TEUs.

KPL handled 49.08 million tonnes of cargo and 1,008 vessels during FY 2025-26, including more than 7 lakh TEUs of container traffic.

The existing container terminal has an installed capacity of 0.8 million TEUs per annum and handled approximately 0.7 million TEUs in FY 2025-26, representing utilisation of about 88 per cent.

In addition, container traffic in India has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7 per cent over the last five years, while KPL's container traffic has grown at approximately 9.9 per cent during the same period.

The feasibility study projects continued growth in container traffic in the south-eastern region, supporting the need to augment capacity at KPL.

The project will be implemented on a DBFOT basis for a concession period of 40 years, including a construction period of 48 months.

Phase I is scheduled for completion within 24 months from the Date of Award of Concession, with commercial operations commencing in the 25th month.

Construction of Phase II will be undertaken from the 25th to the 48th month, with full commercial operations commencing in the 49th month.

The project is proposed to be implemented through a transparent, open global bidding process.

The concessionaire will arrange the required financing and recover its investment through user charges in accordance with the provisions of the Concession Agreement and applicable tariff framework.

The project is aligned with Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047. It is expected to strengthen KPL's position as a container gateway on India's East Coast, improve the efficiency of the maritime logistics chain and support the growth of EXIM trade, the statement ad

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