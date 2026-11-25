In a bid to transform and modernise the estates infrastructure of the Department of Posts, the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the continuation of the 'Estates Management Scheme' with a total financial outlay of Rs 1,491 crore over a five-year period (FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31).

The scheme, according to an official statement, focuses heavily on the construction, re-construction, renovation, uniform branding of post offices and residential colonies, along with the preservation of India's heritage postal buildings.

This strategy directly supports first-mile delivery, fosters financial inclusion and enhances citizen centric service delivery nationwide, aligning with the broader visions of Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat, said the Cabinet.

Among the key components of the approved scheme are 'New Construction' (Rs 280 crore) towards developing 190 departmental postal buildings on vacant departmental plots to replace currently rented spaces and eliminate rental liabilities; re-construction (Rs 108 Crore) towards demolishing and rebuilding 50 dilapidated departmental postal structures to ensure long-term structural safety; renovation and branding (Rs 318 crore) towards upgrading and establishing uniform branding across 2,550 departmental 'SubPost Offices' as per SPA guidelines.

Other components include 'Rented Post Office Upgrades' (Rs 37.50 crore) towards upgrading and uniformly branding 2,500 post offices operating out of rented premises; heritage preservation (Rs 180 Crore) for restoring and preserving 20 landmark heritage postal buildings to safeguard the historical legacy of the department; and colony renovation (Rs 357.50 crore) towards revamping 150 high-demand postal residential colonies to elevate employee welfare and satisfaction.

Moreover, the scheme aims to implementing sustainable features (Solar power, Rainwater Harvesting) and universal accessibility infrastructure (ramps, Braille signage) under the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan, along with gender-focused additions like ladies' toilets and feeding rooms and set up a permanent physical infrastructure for the Centre for Excellence in Postal Technology (CEPT) in Bengaluru to drive Advanced Postal Technology (APT) services and support the indigenous Opensource Tech Stack.

As one of the world's largest postal networks with 1.65 lakh post offices (including 1,49,385 in rural areas), India Post remains a critical vehicle for mails, banking (POSB/IPPB), insurance (PLI), Aadhaar services, Post Office Passport Seva Kendras and rural artisan support via Dakghar Niryat Kendras (DNKs).

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