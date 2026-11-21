A plywood manufacturing unit in Kerala's Ernakulam district has been ordered to temporarily shut down following the death of a four-year-old son of a migrant worker who was trapped inside a running machine.

The accident occurred on November 19 at Amazon Plywoods in Vettikkattukunnu, Mudickal, near Perumbavoor. The victim was the four-year-old son of Jamal, a migrant worker from Assam.

According to initial reports, Jamal and his family had arrived at the factory for work on the day of the accident. The child, who was accompanying his parents on the factory premises, became trapped between the rollers of a machine used in the plywood drying process.

The boy suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot. Police subsequently reached the factory and shifted the body to Perumbavoor Taluk Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Inspection Finds Safety Lapses

An inspection by senior officials of the Factories and Boilers Department revealed serious safety violations, including the absence of basic protective mechanisms and the employment of workers far beyond the factory's licensed capacity.

Following the incident, a high-level team led by Factories and Boilers Inspectorate Director Suraj Krishna inspected the premises on Saturday, November 21, on the specific instructions of Minister Bindu Krishna.

The inspection found that the factory had failed to install basic safety mechanisms to prevent people from coming into contact with the moving rollers of the dryer.

Officials also uncovered significant violations of licensing conditions. While the factory was licensed to employ only 20 workers, investigators found that 70 workers were on duty at the time of the accident.

Non-Functional Creche Raises Concerns

The inspection also brought attention to the lack of childcare facilities for migrant workers in the Perumbavoor industrial belt.

A creche established to provide childcare for the children of migrant workers in the area is currently non-functional. Officials noted that the absence of such facilities forces parents to bring their young children to workplaces where heavy industrial machinery operates.

Taking note of these circumstances, the Director of the Factories and Boilers Department ordered Amazon Plywoods to suspend operations until the creche facility is restored.

Suraj Krishna said a detailed inspection report would be submitted to the minister on Saturday.