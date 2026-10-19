Iron Rod Pierces Gujarat Boy's Mouth As He Falls While Playing

A five-year-old boy survived a dangerous accident in Ved village of Sami taluka, Gujarat's Patan district, after an iron rod pierced his mouth while he was playing near his home. The child fell while playing outdoors, causing the metal rod to enter his mouth and leading to heavy bleeding.

Seeing the seriousness of the injury, his parents immediately called the 108 emergency service to rush him to Radhanpur Government Hospital.

The accident occurred while the five-year-old boy was playing outdoors near his house in Ved village. As he was playing, he lost his footing and fell heavily onto the ground, where an exposed iron rod pierced directly into his mouth and caused immediate, heavy bleeding.

At the hospital, doctors examined the child and found that the iron rod was stuck deep near his teeth and jaw. Because of the delicate position of the rod, extracting it required specialised care. The medical staff decided to bring in a private dental surgeon to assist with the procedure, and a surgical team was formed right away.

The medical team performed a complex operation that lasted for nearly forty minutes. Doctors worked carefully to remove the metal piece without damaging the boy's jaw or surrounding tissues. The surgery was successful, relieving the child of severe pain and saving his life.

Following the operation, dentist Dr DS Sodha urged parents to keep a close eye on young children while they play in open areas or residential societies to avoid such accidents. The prompt response and effort by the doctors at Radhanpur Government Hospital and private doctors saved the life of the child.