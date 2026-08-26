Boy Survives After Iron Rod Pierces Shoulder, Comes Out Of Mouth In Surat

A 13-year-old boy survived a horrific accident in Gujarat's Surat after an iron rod pierced through his shoulder and came out through his mouth when he fell from the third floor of a building.

The boy, identified as Nazish, is a native of Bihar and studies at the local Darul Uloom Mehmudia Madrasa. According to preliminary information, the incident took place shortly after classes ended.

Nazish had gone to play with friends on the third floor of a nearby mosque. While attempting to jump from the mosque's upper level to an adjacent under-construction building, he lost his footing and fell to the ground floor.

During the fall, he landed on an exposed iron construction rod, which pierced through his shoulder and came out through his mouth.

Bystanders on the scene acted quickly to cut the iron rod from the site, rushing the boy to Surat Civil Hospital with the metal piece still protruding from his mouth. Medical personnel in the emergency department immediately stabilized the young patient before transferring him for urgent CT scans to assess internal injuries.

A large multidisciplinary team of specialists, including plastic surgeons and dedicated ENT and anesthesia teams, gathered to perform the delicate procedure. Managing the patient's airway to administer anesthesia presented a major hurdle due to the metal rod obstructing his mouth, but the anesthesiologists successfully secured his breathing path.

During the hour-long operation, surgeons safely extracted the iron rod without causing damage to major blood vessels. ENT specialists repaired minor damage to a salivary gland and surrounding neck muscles.

The child is currently recovering in the intensive care unit and will be shifted to the general ward once fully stabilised.