Boy, 17, Emerges From Swimming Pool, Collapses And Dies After Few Steps

The family of the boy has not filed any police complaint.

A 17-year-old boy had stepped out of a swimming pool and walked a little distance when he collapsed, showed a disturbing video from Uttar Pradesh. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival.

The incident, which took place on Friday afternoon, was reported from Meerut.

The boy, Islam, played cricket early in the day and then returned home. Soon after, he left for the swimming pool with his friends.

"A few children were there at the pool. CCTV shows that a boy steps out of the pool, walks a little and then slumps to the floor. He is taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," said Kamlesh Bahadur, SP Dehat, Meerut.

The family of the boy has not filed any police complaint.

In September last, a man collapsed in a gym while running on a treadmill. Others rushed to help, but couldn't revive him. In another incident from UP, a man collapsed during the dance at a wedding.