Meerut To Delhi In Less Than 60 Minutes? Know Meerut Metro Features Before Inauguration

Namo Bharat Corridor: The Namo Bharat Corridor is set to transform the commute between Delhi and Meerut. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the remaining stretches of the 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor on February 22, as per PTI. The 23-km Meerut Metro with 13 stations will also be launched on the same date.

The pending work between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar, a 5-km stretch, and from Meerut South to Modipuram, which is a 21-km stretch, is now ready. The corridor will enhance connectivity between Meerut, Ghaziabad, Noida, Delhi and Gurugram, providing a major relief to the commuters.

As per the officials, the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor is set to become fully operational, and now the focus shifts to the second Namo Bharat corridor, the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB route.

All You Need To Know About The Meerut Metro Project

It all began in 2026, when Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) prepared a detailed project report and submitted it to the state government. PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the project on March 8, 2019. The first trial run of the Meerut Metro, developed by the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC), was conducted from Meerut South Station to Meerut Central Station on January 12, 2025.

Stations: In total, there are 13 stations, covering a stretch of 23 km. Meerut South, Partapur, Rithani, Shatabdi Nagar, Brahmapuri, MES Colony, Daurli, Meerut North and Modipuram are elevated stations. The three underground stations are Meerut Central, Bhaisali and Begumpul. The official website mentioned that the Modipuram Depot is even bigger than the operational hub, as it is crucial in supporting the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor.

Speed: The Meerut Metro boasts an operational speed of 120 km/h, with a maximum speed of 135 km/h, making it one of the fastest metros in India.

Frequency and Integration: The trains will run every 5-10 minutes during peak hours and 10-15 minutes off-peak. The Meerut Metro is integrated with the Namo Bharat rapid rail service, allowing seamless travel between Delhi and Meerut.

Timing: The expected timings are 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM on weekdays and Saturdays. Meanwhile, 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM on Sundays.

What Are The Benefits?

The Meerut Metro will cut travel time between Delhi and Meerut to just 55 minutes. Frequent trains and integrated services will provide the commuters with a hassle-free journey, which will be comfortable because of padded seats and modern amenities of the metro trains.

The passengers can use Namo Bharat and the Metro using a single ticket. There's no need to purchase separate tickets for Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro. Rapid Rail fares and Meerut Metro fares will be announced soon.